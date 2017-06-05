Auburn University chosen to participate in GE education program
Auburn University has been chosen as one of only eight universities from around the world to participate in GE's Additive Education Program. The program will support Auburn's ongoing research and education initiatives in 3-D printing, and the school will also receive a state-of-the-art Concept Laser MLAB 100R metal printer.
