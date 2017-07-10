Auburn police arrest 3 juveniles for ...

Auburn police arrest 3 juveniles for theft, breaking and entering

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Auburn Police Division arrested 3 juveniles and charged them with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor Vehicle, theft of property third degree, and theft of property fourth degree. At about 9:40 p.m. Auburn Police responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 1700 block of Wire Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC