Auburn man arrested for breaking into car dealership, leading police on chase

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

On Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Damion Johnson from Auburn on warrants charging him with first-degree auto theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespassing. At about 2:45 a.m. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a car dealership in the 2000 Block of S College Street.

