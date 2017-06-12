Artist rendering of Auburn University's new Performing Arts Center.
VP for Development, President of the Auburn University Foundation Jane DiFolco Parker, right, Auburn University 18th president Jay Gogue and his wife, Susie. AUBURN, AL The Auburn University Board of Trustees on Friday approved naming the institution's new performing arts center in honor of retiring president Jay Gogue and his wife, Susie.
