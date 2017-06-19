Amanda Cook to Mountain Fever
Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Amanda Cook from western Florida to the label. Cook performs throughout the southeast with her band, Kennesaw Ridge, and has built an enthusiastic following through their strong strong performances and entertaining stage show.
