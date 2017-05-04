Opelika-Auburn visitor spending incre...

Opelika-Auburn visitor spending increases 91% over last decade

Wednesday

An economic impact report from the Alabama Department of Tourism shows over the last decade visitor spending has increased 91 percent. Auburn-Opelika has become a destination that is drawing travelers with a variety of interest.

Auburn, AL

