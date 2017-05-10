New NCAA recruiting rule prevents Auburn from signing Opelika football players for 2 years
Auburn University head coach Gus Malzahn stands on the sidelines as Auburn High prepares to take on Opelika High Friday, Oct. 25, 2013, at Opelika High School in Opelika, Ala. As a result of recently passed NCAA recruiting legislation, Auburn can't sign any football players from nearby Opelika High School for two years because it hired the school's former head coach, Brian Blackmon, as an analyst .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC