New Auburn High School open house set for May 31

AUBURN, AL After more than a year and a half of construction, the new Auburn High School will be open to the public on May 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. The new school, located on East Samford Avenue, will be open for community members to visit on a self-guided tour during the three-hour timespan. Auburn City Schools staff will be stationed across the campus to talk about different parts as they are expecting about 4,000 people.

