New Auburn High School open house set for May 31
AUBURN, AL After more than a year and a half of construction, the new Auburn High School will be open to the public on May 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. The new school, located on East Samford Avenue, will be open for community members to visit on a self-guided tour during the three-hour timespan. Auburn City Schools staff will be stationed across the campus to talk about different parts as they are expecting about 4,000 people.
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
