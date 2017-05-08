More charges for 4 suspects in string...

More charges for 4 suspects in string of Auburn vehicle break-ins

Friday May 5

The Auburn Police Department has added additional charges for three of the four Opelika residents arrested for a string of vehicle break-ins. The arrests follow a police investigation regarding multiple thefts Tuesday from unlocked vehicles parked at apartment complexes in the E. Longleaf Drive area of Auburn.

Auburn, AL

