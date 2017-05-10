Manhunt underway for robbery suspect ...

Manhunt underway for robbery suspect in Auburn

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, deputies were trying to locate a man in connection with a robbery that happened a few weeks ago. Deputies received information that this man was in the area of Lundsford Drive in Auburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC