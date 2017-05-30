Jay Gogue's advice to next Auburn pre...

Jay Gogue's advice to next Auburn president: 'Take care of the kids'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Alabama Live

Less than a month until his departure, Auburn University President Jay Gogue sat at his desk listening to the plea of a student who had overslept and missed his business school interview. Gogue listened and tried to help, just as he aimed to do 10 years earlier when he returned to the southern land grant university nestled in east Alabama where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees years before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC