Interior designer from Auburn earns rave review for work on $24M Hampton home

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Anniston Star

Interior designer Tamara Magel, of Auburn, is the subject of a new feature in lifestyle publication MyDomaine praising her work on a $24 million Hamptons home. The home is a 12,600-square-foot, 11-bedroom and 12-bathroom estate on Hedges Lane in Sagaponack.

