Docs: Title IX investigation found Rice 'responsible' for sexual assault

Auburn University's Title IX investigation into former football player Landon Rice found he was responsible for sexual assault and he was suspended from the school until fall 2024, according to the Notice of Outcome letter. Auburn University's Title IX investigation of former football player Landon Rice found he was responsible for sexual assault stemming from an incident in April 2016, resulting in him being barred from stepping foot on the campus until the fall of 2024, according to documents provided to AL.com.

