Auburn walk-on receiver transferring to Ivy League program
Auburn wide receiver Carson Griffis works with Auburn defensive back Michael Sherwood Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during spring football practice at the Auburn Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. Griffis, a former standout at Homewood, announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will be leaving Auburn after one season to play football for Columbia University.
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
