Auburn walk-on receiver transferring to Ivy League program

Auburn wide receiver Carson Griffis works with Auburn defensive back Michael Sherwood Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during spring football practice at the Auburn Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. Griffis, a former standout at Homewood, announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will be leaving Auburn after one season to play football for Columbia University.

