Auburn coaches attending at least 1 satellite camp this summer

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn works with players Tuesday, March 7, 2017, during spring football practice at the Auburn Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. Auburn is one of five SEC schools, along with Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida and Missouri, set to attend the camp, which will have four sessions running from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Gus Malzahn said his staff is "still kind of talking through" its plans for satellite camps this summer after the NCAA's newly passed recruiting regulations allow for recruiting at the camps, which now must be held on college campuses, but are confined to 10 days in June or July.

