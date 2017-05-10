Alcohol, speeding possible factors in fatal Lee County wreck

Alcohol and speeding were possible factors in a single-vehicle crash that killed an Oklahoma man on Sunday, a preliminary investigation by the Alabama State Troopers stated. Waylon Stipanovic, 20, of Seminole, Oklahoma, died when the 2008 Nissan Altima he was driving left Alabama 14 and struck a tree at the 214 mile marker at 11:21 p.m. The accident happened about six miles west of Auburn.

