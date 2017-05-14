14 things you might not know about Ni...

14 things you might not know about Niffer's Place

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Alabama Live

When it comes to burgers, Niffer's Place has earned a spot in the minds of food lovers all over the state thanks to their wide offerings, big portions and tasty side items. With 25 years in the business, Niffer's Place has become a beloved part of the Alabama burger scene and is constantly rolling out new menu items and specials that promote good food and good times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC