White nationalist Spencer speaks at Auburn; 3 arrested
Kimberly Costen, Auburn freshman, right, yells at supports for Richard Spencer right to speak at Auburn University on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. The man who rented Foy Hall for Richard Spencer and was denied, filed a law suit and was granted an injunction by a federal judge to allow Spencer to speak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC