Severe weather now pushing into Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn areas
Severe weather is now approaching the Columbus area, with radar showing batches of thunderstorms and heavy rain stretching from Montgomery, Ala., to Eufaula, Ala., and pushing to the northeast toward Auburn, Ala., and the Columbus-Fort Benning area. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 1 p.m. EDT and a flash flood watch for the area until 2 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC