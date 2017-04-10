Man charged with shooting at occupied...

Man charged with shooting at occupied residence

49 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 26-year-old Auburn, Ala., man has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. According to a official report, police in Auburn say Eric T. Williams fired a gun at a residence in the 400 block of Lee Road 57. Minutes later, Williams was arrested.

