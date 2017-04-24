Lawyers claim grand jury declined to prosecute former Auburn football ...

Landon Rice's lawyers claim he and the woman who accused him of rape last year went before a grand jury in Lee County earlier this month, which declined to indict the former Auburn tight end on "any charge." "On April 12, 2017, a Lee County grand jury decided there was not sufficient evidence to support any charge against Landon Rice," a statement from Augusta S. Dowd and Kelly Brennan stated Thursday.

