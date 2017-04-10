Is now the right time to expand Opeli...

Is now the right time to expand Opelika's broadband service?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Alabama Live

By Dr. George S. Ford, c hief economist of the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal & Economic Public Policy Studies Beginning in 2013, the city of Opelika, Alabama, began offering broadband Internet services to its 11,000 households over a $43 million fiber-optic network operated by the city's electric utility, Opelika Power Services . As in many states, Alabama law confines Opelika's broadband network to OPS's geographic footprint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr 1 fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC