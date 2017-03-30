Hearings expected on Bentley complaint
Ethics Commission to consider Bentley complaint Allegations over governor's relationship with aide expected to be focus of testimony Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2oInlbe The Alabama Ethics Commission is expected to take testimony this morning in a complaint alleging Gov. Robert Bentley pursued an affair with a staffer and misused state resources in doing so. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley speaks during a press conference at Tuskegee Airmen Historic Site Moton Field in Tuskegee, Ala., on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
