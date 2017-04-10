Citing safety, AU cancels speech by w...

Citing safety, AU cancels speech by white nationalist

Police in Auburn, Ala., have released this statement regarding the cancellation of a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, which had been set for Tuesday on the Auburn University campus: "In consultation with law enforcement, Auburn canceled the Richard Spencer event scheduled for Tuesday evening based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors."

