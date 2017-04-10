Citing safety, AU cancels speech by white nationalist
Police in Auburn, Ala., have released this statement regarding the cancellation of a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, which had been set for Tuesday on the Auburn University campus: "In consultation with law enforcement, Auburn canceled the Richard Spencer event scheduled for Tuesday evening based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC