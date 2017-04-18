Auburn police release statement ahead of white nationalist speech at Auburn University
AUBURN, AL The Auburn Police Department is asking for the assistance of Auburn University students, faculty, staff, as well as Auburn citizens ahead of alt-right speaker Richard Spencer expected to come to Auburn University Tuesday evening. Our community has always been the standard of conduct during times of celebration as well as during times of tension; we have confidence that today will be no different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC