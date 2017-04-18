Auburn police release statement ahead...

Auburn police release statement ahead of white nationalist speech at Auburn University

Tuesday Apr 18

AUBURN, AL The Auburn Police Department is asking for the assistance of Auburn University students, faculty, staff, as well as Auburn citizens ahead of alt-right speaker Richard Spencer expected to come to Auburn University Tuesday evening. Our community has always been the standard of conduct during times of celebration as well as during times of tension; we have confidence that today will be no different.

