Auburn police officer injured while trying to stop armed motorist
After pulling over a 2010 Pontiac G6 for a traffic stop on North Ross Street at 2:55 a.m., the sergeant saw a weapon in the vehicle as he was approaching the vehicle, according to Auburn police. At the same time, the motorist started to drive away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC