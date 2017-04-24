Auburn man turns himself into police in connection to Toomer Ct. double homicide
OPELIKA, AL An Auburn man has turned himself into police following the double homicide at Toomer Court on March 25. According to police, 26-year-old Jacquavious Greathouse was arrested on Wednesday, April 26 and charged with two counts of murder.
