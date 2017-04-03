Auburn man arrested in murder of Birmingham 20-year-old
An Auburn man was arrested on murder charges Tuesday in the killing of a Birmingham man earlier this week, police said. Kendrevious Deshaun Dumas, 21, of Auburn, turned himself in to Auburn Police and was taken into custody Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC