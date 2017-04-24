Auburn freshman linebacker K.J. Britt cleared for summer workouts

Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt on the sidelines Tuesday, March 7, 2017, during spring football practice at the Auburn Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. Freshman K.J. Britt, who enrolled early but sat out spring due to an undisclosed leg injury, has been cleared for summer workouts, linebackers coach Travis Williams said Thursday before speaking at the McIntosh Area Auburn Club in Griffin, Ga.

