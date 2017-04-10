Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Auburn University to speak about inclusion, diversity
Auburn alumni and Apple CEO Tim Cook greets fans during Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Cook, who graduated from Auburn University in 1982, spoke at the university Thursday morning in an event hosted by the student government association.
