Trial date set for deadly 2016 crash

18 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

LEE COUNTY, AL An Auburn man charged in a deadly 2016 car crash in Opelika is set to face trial in May. Antonio Reese, 33, faces two counts of reckless murder after authorities say he attempted to escape an officer following a routine traffic stop. The deadly crash happened in April 2016 at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, killing 58-year-old Dennis Finley of Auburn and 51-year-old Rhonda Finley.

