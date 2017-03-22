Trial date set for deadly 2016 crash
LEE COUNTY, AL An Auburn man charged in a deadly 2016 car crash in Opelika is set to face trial in May. Antonio Reese, 33, faces two counts of reckless murder after authorities say he attempted to escape an officer following a routine traffic stop. The deadly crash happened in April 2016 at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, killing 58-year-old Dennis Finley of Auburn and 51-year-old Rhonda Finley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC