The 'Skyscraper Curse' Claims a New Victim
The glass-bottomed observation deck sitting 118 stories up in the Seoul sky isn't for the faint of heart. That condition would apply to the tower's builder, the beleaguered After almost seven years of planning and 4 trillion won in spending, the conglomerate is preparing to unwrap its Lotte World Tower to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC