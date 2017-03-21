Taqueria called Taco Mama coming to a location near you March 27
A fast casual taqueria called Taco Mama will be opening its doors March 27 in Auburn, Ala., at 149 East Magnolia Ave. The restaurant specializes in, of course, tacos, burritos, nachos and other Mexican fare, with customers able to "build their own" tacos, burritos, nachos, bowls and quesadillas. There also are taco and burrito baskets with colorful names, including Alabama Redneck, The Sizzler, Yo Mama, The Fat Boy, The Hippie Fisherman and The Tree Hugger.
