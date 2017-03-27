Taco Mama restaurant opens in Auburn
AUBURN, AL Taco lovers in Auburn will now have another restaurant to try out as Taco Mama is now opened. The restaurant is known for its tacos, burrito bowls, plus its hand-shaken margaritas made with real juices in a fun, funky atmosphere.
