Superintendent gives passing grade to...

Superintendent gives passing grade to Auburn City Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

AUBURN, AL As Auburn City Schools begin the third and final phase of their 5-year strategic plan, school officials are prepping for what's to come, and re-evaluating the current state of the public schools. The system has been able to stay on track and excel academically, scoring above average on all state tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
loan shark or lender (Nov '15) Aug '16 spotcred 5
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC