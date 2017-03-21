Some question transparency in selecti...

Some question transparency in selection of new Auburn president

University trustees are set to vote on a new president of Auburn University, and some people say the selection process should be more transparent. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that no candidates have been announced in the search to replace Auburn President Jay Gogue.

