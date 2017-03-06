Hearing for Auburn murder suspect Mar...

Hearing for Auburn murder suspect Markale Hart postponed

Thursday Mar 2

Hart never showed up at the Lee County Justice Center. His attorney, Jerry Blevins, says everyone expected Hart would be transported from Tallapoosa County for the hearing, but somehow that was over looked.

