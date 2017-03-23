Female Waffle House Coworkers BRAWL Over Dirty Dishes [VIDEO]
Two employees at the Waffle House in Auburn, Ala., got into a all-out fight Sunday, allegedly over dirty dishes. " all happened so fast," Robert Payne, a customer who witnessed the fight and captured the video on his cell phone, told news website AL.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC