Faminoff Rounds out NCAA Qualifiers

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Florida State Seminoles

AUBURN, Ala. On the final day of the 2017 Zone B Championships at Auburn, Florida State diver Aidan Faminoff became the final qualifier for the NCAA Championships after placing third on platform with a final score of 711.15.

