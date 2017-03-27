Dairy U Set for April 22 in Auburn
Kindergartners through 12th graders can get the scoop on the dairy business and bone up on milk facts at Dairy U, an educational, hands-on workshop April 22. Dairy U runs from 8 a.m.3 p.m. at the Stanley P. Wilson Beef Teaching Unit on Auburn University's (AU campus. AU Department of Animal Sciences majors have developed and will lead the day's activities, which will teach participants about dairy cattle, where milk comes from and how it gets from farm to fridge.
