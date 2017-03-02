CSP Technologies Completes Repricing ...

CSP Technologies Completes Repricing of Its Term Loan B Facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Wendel welcomes the successful repricing and upsizing of the Term Loan B facility of CSP Technologies , a leading provider of material science and active packaging solutions for healthcare and consumer product applications. As part of the transaction, the size of the existing Term Loan was increased by $12 million to a total of $178 million, and the interest rate was reduced by 75 basis points to Libor + 525 bps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb 2 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
loan shark or lender (Nov '15) Aug '16 spotcred 5
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,621 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC