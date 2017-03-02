CSP Technologies Completes Repricing of Its Term Loan B Facility

Wendel welcomes the successful repricing and upsizing of the Term Loan B facility of CSP Technologies , a leading provider of material science and active packaging solutions for healthcare and consumer product applications. As part of the transaction, the size of the existing Term Loan was increased by $12 million to a total of $178 million, and the interest rate was reduced by 75 basis points to Libor + 525 bps.

