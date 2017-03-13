Carlson Punches Ticket to NCAA Champi...

Carlson Punches Ticket to NCAA Championships

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Florida State Seminoles

AUBURN, Ala. Florida State freshman diver Molly Carlson punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships by ways of a fifth place finish in a very tight 3-meter battle at the Zone B Qualifier on Monday at Auburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida State Seminoles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
loan shark or lender (Nov '15) Aug '16 spotcred 5
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Lee County was issued at March 14 at 2:40AM CDT

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC