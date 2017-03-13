Carlson Punches Ticket to NCAA Championships
AUBURN, Ala. Florida State freshman diver Molly Carlson punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships by ways of a fifth place finish in a very tight 3-meter battle at the Zone B Qualifier on Monday at Auburn.
