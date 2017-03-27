Auburn U. Community Awaits New Facili...

Auburn U. Community Awaits New Facilities

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Jordan Tyner, Hoar program management photo Officials at Auburn University are eagerly awaiting completion of a new Health Sciences Sector, which will feature a new nursing school and pharmaceutical research building. Officials at Auburn University are eagerly awaiting completion of a new Health Sciences Sector, which will feature a new nursing school and pharmaceutical research building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Sat fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lee County was issued at April 03 at 10:18AM CDT

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC