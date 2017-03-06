Auburn teen crowned Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2017
Al.com reports Baeder won the title Sunday after competing with 45 other contestants from all over the state. The Auburn High School junior competed for the crown before in both 2015 and in 2016, when she was named first runner-up to Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2016, Tiara Pennington.
