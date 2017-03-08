Auburn moves forward with feasibility...

Auburn moves forward with feasibility study for new connector road

The study will focus on the practicality of constructing a new road which would connect Interstate 85 to U.S. Highway 280. Currently to avoid downtown Auburn drivers have to travel along East University Drive and Shug Jordan Parkway.

