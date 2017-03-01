Auburn man arrested for auto theft at Bedell Ave.
Pitts, who resides in Auburn was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with theft of property in the first degree. The arrest is the result of an investigation into an auto theft complaint which occurred in the 800 Block of Bedell Ave. and was reported to police on February 23, 2017.
