Auburn Mall launches Color for a Cause

Monday Mar 6

AUBURN, AL Auburn Mall announces the launch of Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations. Color for a Cause is part of the Mall's new Community Connection program, an initiative aimed at engaging shoppers and bringing the community together through unique experiences and events at the Mall.

