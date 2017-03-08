Auburn Mall launches Color for a Cause
AUBURN, AL Auburn Mall announces the launch of Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations. Color for a Cause is part of the Mall's new Community Connection program, an initiative aimed at engaging shoppers and bringing the community together through unique experiences and events at the Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC