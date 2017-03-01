Auburn defensive lineman Nick Coe limited due to injury
Auburn defensive lineman Nick Coe works out Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, during fall football practice at the Auburn Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said Coe, who was limping with an apparent lower body injury early during Tuesday's opening spring practice was "still a little bit" limited on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC