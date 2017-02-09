Strange appointed to U.S. Senate

Robert Bentley appoints Luther Strange to U.S. Senate Governor's appointment follows Jeff Sessions' confirmation as Attorney General Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2k7tQRl Gov. Robert Bentley Thursday appointed Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy left by Jeff Sessions, confirmed as U.S. Attorney General Wednesday. "I am confident Senator Strange will serve as a fine representative for our people," Bentley said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.