Shellfish lab in Auburn gets $35,000 ...

Shellfish lab in Auburn gets $35,000 through oyster social

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The donation was given to the Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory in Dauphin Island during a recent event, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The social brought out more than 600 attendees as many made their way through the line at a 32-foot bar, which included around five thousand raw oysters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb 2 Raymond felder 2
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Jan 26 Dell Gamble 2
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 26 Tommy Mangham 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
loan shark or lender (Nov '15) Aug '16 spotcred 5
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,990 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC